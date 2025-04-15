© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tariffs' role in the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi's overthrow; Sea level rise

By Bill Dorman,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:13 AM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Many beaches along Waikīkī have experienced sea levl rising.

  • Historian Ronald Williams Jr. takes a look at the history of tariffs and the role they played in the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports on the Costco "pineapple wars" that have broken out as businesses race to buy the iconic tropical fruit | Full Story
  • Researcher Richelle Moskvichev shares evidence that sea levels in Hawaiʻi are rising faster than expected | Read the study | Full Story
  • The Center for Oral History at the University of Hawai’i shares stories from Native Hawaiian boarders at Lahainaluna High School | Full Story
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes