UH researcher shares new projections of the scope and speed of sea level rise

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:03 PM HST
Researcher Richelle Moskvichev.
Sea level rise in Hawaiʻi is progressing at a faster pace than previously thought. A new set of scientific models is showing some surprising projections about the state of our beaches and shorelines.

The research comes from the lab of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Chip Fletcher, who has been publishing models of sea level rise and beach loss since 1997.

Richelle Moskvichev, a scientific researcher in Fletcher’s lab, spoke with The Conversation about her team’s new research that was published in Scientific Reports.

Click here to check the sea level rise in your own neighborhood.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
