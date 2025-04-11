© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: What tariffs could mean for Hawaiʻi; Measles vaccine

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published April 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

  • HPR's Bill Dorman reports on what tariffs could mean for some consumer prices in Hawaiʻi
  • Dr. K. "Vish" Viswanath with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health discusses vaccine misinformation at measles reemerges in across the country and in Hawaiʻi | Attend Viswanath's talk
  • Andrea Eshelman with the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association shares guidance from the Department of Education for teachers on how to respond to immigration raids and other law enforcement actions on campuses
  • Mosaic artist Calley O'Neill works on a massive stained glass mural for the Kona International Airport
Tags
The Conversation EconomyPublic HealthEducationImmigration
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes