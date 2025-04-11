Meet the mosaic artist behind an upcoming large-scale glass mural at Kona airport

If you've flown in and out of the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport recently, you may have seen the beginning of what’s to be a very large stained glass mural.

It will consist of eight panels, two of which are expected to be installed later this year. The project has been years in the making, but it is taking shape with the help of key volunteers and kūpuna.

Calley O’Neill The eight-panel mural is expected to be installed later this year at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

HPR was invited into the studio of mosaic artist Calley O’Neill on a recent trip to Waimea. We also met a couple of her volunteers who shared that this project is a true labor of love.

We talked to O’Neill, longtime volunteer Jula Fairchild, and team member Lamar Yoakum, who has the most experience working in this medium.

O’Neill shared that in the middle of this project, she is losing her lease on her home studio and will have to relocate. She will be selling some of her previous work to finance the move. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.