The Conversation: Trump and Elon Protest; Protecting your genetic data
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lisa Gibson, organizer of Indivisible Hawaiʻi, shares details on an upcoming statewide protest against the actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk
- Daniel Dinell of Trees for Honolulu's Future shares a new card game that teaches students about Hawaiʻi's forests
- Mana Moriarty, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, advises listeners on how to safeguard their genetic data