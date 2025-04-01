The Conversation: Trump and Elon Protest; Protecting your genetic data

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Lisa Gibson, organizer of Indivisible Hawaiʻi, shares details on an upcoming statewide protest against the actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk

Daniel Dinell of Trees for Honolulu's Future shares a new card game that teaches students about Hawaiʻi's forests

Mana Moriarty, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, advises listeners on how to safeguard their genetic data