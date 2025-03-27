Hawaiʻi officials advise residents to delete 23andMe genetic data

23andMe, the genetic testing company that provides at-home DNA kits for consumers to look into their ancestry, announced its bankruptcy filing on March 23.

The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has issued a consumer alert advising Hawai‘i purchasers to remove their genetic information from the platform to prevent misuse.

In a press release, the California-based biotech company stated it intends to “commence a process to sell substantially all of its assets.” The company additionally stated there are no planned changes to how it stores, manages, or protects customer data.

Since 2006, the company has sold and processed millions of DNA kits. With the company's uncertain future, there are concerns that the genetic data and other private information will be sold as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

In a news release, DCCA Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director Mana Moriarty encouraged "all 23andMe customers to take action to safeguard their sensitive data against misuse or unauthorized exposure, which can lead to severe consequences such as identity theft and compromised privacy.”

Those who wish to delete their genetic data from 23andMe or revoke permission for their DNA samples to be used in research can follow these steps:

Sign in to your 23andMe account Navigate to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to the “23andMe Data” heading. If you would like to keep a copy of your genetic data, download your data before continuing. Locate the option to delete your data. Select “Permanently Delete Data.” Check your email for a confirmation link and follow the instructions to complete the deletion process.

If you allowed 23andMe to store your saliva sample and DNA but now wish to opt out, you can update your preferences on your account page under the “Preferences” section.

If you previously consented to allowing 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data for research purposes, you can withdraw your consent by visiting the “Research and Product Consents” section.