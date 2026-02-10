Hawaiʻi charter school officials say enrollment is trending up

Schools across the state recently took part in “School Choice Week.” It's meant to provide an opportunity to learn more about different models offered both in private and public schools.

Ed Noh, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission, said enrollment in the 40 charter schools across the state is trending up, while enrollment in traditional public schools is trending down. Noh has worked in both settings, as a school director and complex superintendent.

HPR talked to him about the benefits and challenges of charter schools, and how they fit into the goal of providing an education for every child in Hawaiʻi.

