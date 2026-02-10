© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to harness math to predict environmental tipping points

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:46 PM HST
Mary Lou Zeeman at Bowdoin College
Courtesy Bowdoin College
Mary Lou Zeeman at Bowdoin College

How do we know when we’re about to reach an environmental tipping point? That was the subject of a talk Tuesday at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Mathematics Department.

Mary Lou Zeeman, a professor at Bowdoin College in Maine, gave the lecture to the public. Before the talk, Zeeman spoke with The Conversation about modeling tipping points and the mathematics of resilience.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Environment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories