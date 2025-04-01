23andMe bankruptcy highlights need to update Hawaiʻi consumer privacy laws

In this day and age of genetic testing, privacy is something that the general public needs to know to safeguard their data. There is a window that is narrowing if you are one of the consumers who paid the company 23andMe to run genetic and medical testing on your DNA.

The company is now in bankruptcy court. Officials are advising Hawaiʻi purchasers to remove their genetic information from the platform to prevent misuse. The case has highlighted a need to update the state's consumer privacy laws.

A measure that expands the definition of "personal information" is making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 1038 has to pass the House Committee on Consumer and Protection by this Friday to remain alive.

HPR talked to Mana Moriarty, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, about what the bankruptcy case says about whether state laws do enough to protect the public.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.