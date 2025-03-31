The Conversation: Myanmar earthquake; Fatalities spike for bike riders, pedestrians

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Miemie Winn Byrd with the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies discusses how Hawaiʻi's Burmese community is responding to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar

Travis Counsell, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League, calls attention to a rise in fatalities among pedestrians and bike riders

Researcher Kwok Fai Cheung investigates the link between earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and tsunamis in Hawaiʻi| Read the study

HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the revival of the oldest newspaper west of the Rockies