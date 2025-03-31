© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates push for safer streets amid bicycle and pedestrian deaths

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:44 PM HST
E-bikes at Campbell High School in Ewa Beach.
Honolulu Police Department
E-bikes at Campbell High School in ʻEwa Beach.

Earlier this month the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League called attention to the rising death count on our streets of not only bike riders but pedestrians as well. Sadly, just a few days later, a 7-year-old girl died after she was riding on an e-bike and was struck by a car. Officials say she was not wearing a helmet.

Last week a community bike ride was taken over by a group of teens on motorized bikes, who witnesses say broke the rules of the road and even collided with a police car.

The Conversation spoke to Travis Counsell, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League. He said that so far this year, there have been 33 fatalities, compared to 25 at this time last year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Safety
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories