Advocates push for safer streets amid bicycle and pedestrian deaths

Earlier this month the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League called attention to the rising death count on our streets of not only bike riders but pedestrians as well. Sadly, just a few days later, a 7-year-old girl died after she was riding on an e-bike and was struck by a car. Officials say she was not wearing a helmet.

Last week a community bike ride was taken over by a group of teens on motorized bikes, who witnesses say broke the rules of the road and even collided with a police car.

The Conversation spoke to Travis Counsell, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League. He said that so far this year, there have been 33 fatalities, compared to 25 at this time last year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.