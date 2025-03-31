© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's how past earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands shot tsunamis to Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:00 PM HST
FILE - People hold umbrellas as it begins to rain on an otherwise empty beach in Honolulu on Dec. 6, 2021. Weather officials on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, will release the wet season outlook for Hawaii, where significant drought conditions persist, most notably on Maui. Hawaii has seen less rainfall over the last few decades, but it has experienced more intensive rainstorms as a result of climate change. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - People hold umbrellas as it begins to rain on an otherwise empty beach in Honolulu on Dec. 6, 2021.

News of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has us looking inward at Hawaiʻi's vulnerabilities. While Hawaiʻi Island is particularly susceptible to earthquakes, the state is at risk of another kind of natural disaster: tsunamis.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Kwok Fai Cheung researches the link between earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and tsunamis in Hawaiʻi. HPR spoke to him about his team's new research into the history of these destructive tsunamis.

To view the study, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation weatherSafetyUniversity of Hawai‘iAlaska
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
