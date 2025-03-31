Here's how past earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands shot tsunamis to Hawaiʻi

News of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has us looking inward at Hawaiʻi's vulnerabilities. While Hawaiʻi Island is particularly susceptible to earthquakes, the state is at risk of another kind of natural disaster: tsunamis.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Kwok Fai Cheung researches the link between earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and tsunamis in Hawaiʻi. HPR spoke to him about his team's new research into the history of these destructive tsunamis.

To view the study, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.