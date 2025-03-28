The Conversation: Live from Hawaiʻi Island; Parker Ranch, Greenwell Gardens
Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden on Hawaiʻi Island:
- Veterinarian and history Dr. Billy Bergen shares stories of Hawaiʻi's oldest and largest ranch | Read Dr. Bergen's series on the history of Parker Ranch | Full Story
- Dr. Brady Bergin follows in his father's footsteps as a veterinarian and leads the effort to lower Hawaiʻi Island's feral donkey population | Full Story
- Lou Putzel, executive director of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, points out some of the garden's treasures | Full Story
- Manu Minute host Patrick Hart teaches listeners how to mimic the call of the Hawaiian petrel, and shares the background of Manu Minute | Full Story