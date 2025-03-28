© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How invasive and feral species impact life at Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:04 PM HST
Executive Director Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden.
1 of 3  — IMG_5612.JPG
Executive Director Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden.
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR
Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden on Hawaiʻi Island.
2 of 3  — Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden on Hawaiʻi Island.
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR
Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, left, with HPR's Maddie Bender
3 of 3  — Lou Putzel, executive director of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, left, with HPR's Maddie Bender
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR

The Conversation broadcast live from the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in South Kona on Friday. So we wanted to know how ferals and invasives are impacting life there.

HPR talked to Executive Director Lou Putzel about the challenges that come with managing an ethnobotanical garden. We also heard from the community about the role that invasive, feral animals play in residents’ everyday lives.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandEnvironment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories