How invasive and feral species impact life at Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
1 of 3 — IMG_5612.JPG
Executive Director Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden.
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR
2 of 3 — Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden on Hawaiʻi Island.
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR
3 of 3 — Lou Putzel, executive director of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
Lou Putzel of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, left, with HPR's Maddie Bender
Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR
The Conversation broadcast live from the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in South Kona on Friday. So we wanted to know how ferals and invasives are impacting life there.
HPR talked to Executive Director Lou Putzel about the challenges that come with managing an ethnobotanical garden. We also heard from the community about the role that invasive, feral animals play in residents’ everyday lives.
This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.