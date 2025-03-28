© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Billy Bergin on the legacy of Big Island's Parker Ranch

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:58 PM HST
Dr. Billy Bergin at a special HPR event at the Kahilu theater on March 21, 2025.
HPR
Dr. Billy Bergin at a special HPR event at the Kahilu Theatre on March 21, 2025.

Last Friday, HPR held a special live event featuring The Conversation and Kanikapila Sunday at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island.

HPR talked with Dr. Billy Bergin at the event. He's the author of several books, including the fourth and last volume of “Loyal to the Land: The Legendary Parker Ranch.” The series documents the history of Parker Ranch, one the oldest and largest ranches in Hawaiʻi, around which the town of Waimea was built.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
