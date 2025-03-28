Dr. Billy Bergin on the legacy of Big Island's Parker Ranch

Last Friday, HPR held a special live event featuring The Conversation and Kanikapila Sunday at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island.

HPR talked with Dr. Billy Bergin at the event. He's the author of several books, including the fourth and last volume of “Loyal to the Land: The Legendary Parker Ranch.” The series documents the history of Parker Ranch, one the oldest and largest ranches in Hawaiʻi, around which the town of Waimea was built.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.