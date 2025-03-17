© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Snapshot of the retail industry; Anime in Honolulu

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:47 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015
Daniel Ramirez
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Ala Moana Center in 2015.

  • Oʻahu residents rally on behalf of veterans as the military removes a website honoring the famed 442nd combat unit | Full Story
  • Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaiʻi, provides a snapshot of the retail industry amid growing economic uncertainty | Full Story
  • Hula dancer Mahealani Kamu shares how she reconnected with home after being cast in Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with Yapese navigator Thomas Raffipiy, who is working to build a Micronesian canoe | Full Story
  • Voice actors Sally Amaki and Kana Ichinose arrive in Honolulu for a fan meet-and-greet event | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EconomyEntertainmentMilitary
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes