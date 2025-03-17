© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Japanese voice actors share their career paths in anime

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:15 PM HST
Sally Amaki, left, and Kana Ichinose right.
Courtesy: Sujay Venkat
Sally Amaki, left, and Kana Ichinose right.

Over 20,000 anime and manga lovers flocked to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center this weekend for the 20th Kawaii Kon.

In past years, about half of the attendees have come from other states or countries to meet artists and cosplay their favorite characters from books, shows and games. It’s estimated the annual convention generates more than $10 million for the state.

Sally Amaki is a voice actress and professional entertainer in Japan. Kana Ichinose stars in the TV anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury” as Suletta Mercury, the franchise's first female protagonist. HPR spoke to both of them, through interpreter Sujay Venkat, about their career paths.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentJapan
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories