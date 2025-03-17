Japanese voice actors share their career paths in anime

Over 20,000 anime and manga lovers flocked to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center this weekend for the 20th Kawaii Kon.

In past years, about half of the attendees have come from other states or countries to meet artists and cosplay their favorite characters from books, shows and games. It’s estimated the annual convention generates more than $10 million for the state.

Sally Amaki is a voice actress and professional entertainer in Japan. Kana Ichinose stars in the TV anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury” as Suletta Mercury, the franchise's first female protagonist. HPR spoke to both of them, through interpreter Sujay Venkat, about their career paths.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.