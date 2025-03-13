The Conversation: 5 years of COVID-19; Red Hill update
- Former East-West Center epidemiologist Tim Brown discusses five years of the coronavirus pandemic and the various variants | Full Story
- Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Director of Public Affairs for the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Scott Malcolm give a snapshot of the progress made to shut down the Red Hill Storage Facility | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the state budget and two measures that aim to protect local home renters | Full Story
- Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval, choreographer of the Cirque du Soleil production ʻAuana, talks about auditions for new backup hula dancers | Full Story
- "American Idol" contestant Thunderstorm Artis and his brother Ron Artis II create a rap on the spot in a 2013 HPR interview | Full Story