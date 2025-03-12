© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawai‘i's Thunderstorm Artis stuns 'American Idol' judges

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:55 AM HST
Eric McCandless
/
Disney
Thunderstorm Artis celebrates with his daughters after receiving his golden ticket to Hollywood on ABC's "American Idol" last week.

Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, Thunderstorm Artis is making waves in Nashville, Tennessee, after receiving his golden ticket to Hollywood last week on "American Idol."

He stunned the judges with an original song, "Don't Let Me Let You Go,” which he said is about his marriage and the journey of their relationship.

This is his second time on a nationally televised singing competition.

Artis nearly won NBC's "The Voice" in 2020, placing third behind Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman. He has since performed with big-name artists like Jack Johnson.

Now he's seeking another chance on ABC's "American Idol."

This year's competition is judged by musicians Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Artis has advanced to the next round. The episodes air live on ABC every Sunday.

The Conversation - March 13, 2025
HPR shares a throwback interview from 2013 with brothers Thunderstorm Artis and Ron Artis II
Local News MusicTelevision
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
