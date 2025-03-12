Hawai‘i's Thunderstorm Artis stuns 'American Idol' judges

Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, Thunderstorm Artis is making waves in Nashville, Tennessee, after receiving his golden ticket to Hollywood last week on "American Idol."

He stunned the judges with an original song, "Don't Let Me Let You Go,” which he said is about his marriage and the journey of their relationship.

This is his second time on a nationally televised singing competition.

Artis nearly won NBC's "The Voice" in 2020, placing third behind Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman. He has since performed with big-name artists like Jack Johnson.

Now he's seeking another chance on ABC's "American Idol."

This year's competition is judged by musicians Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Artis has advanced to the next round. The episodes air live on ABC every Sunday.