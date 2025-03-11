© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: NOAA federal cuts; New Hawaiʻi publication

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM HST
Katy Frank, left, a former computer scientist at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab, who lost her job Thursday, protests outside the John D. Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Katy Frank, left, a former computer scientist at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab, who lost her job, protests outside the John D. Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

  • Renowned oceanographer and former NOAA Chief Scientist Sylvia Earle discusses the possible effects on science and research amid spending and staffing cuts | Full Story
  • A. Kam Napier, editor-in-chief of the new Hawaiʻi publication Aloha State Daily, on what he hopes the new online outlet can add to local news | Full Story
  • University of Denver behavioral ecologist Robin Tinghitella shares her research into how small parasitic flies and field crickets interact in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair on a civil lawsuit that allegedly links Maui Police Chief John Pelletier to embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs | Full Story
  • Denis Salle of FilmFreude and Hawaiʻi filmmaker Ciara Lacy preview the German Film Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art this weekend | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
