German Film Festival kicks off this weekend in Honolulu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:11 PM HST
A variety of films from Filmfreude will be shown this weekend at the festival.
FilmFreude/HoMA

The German Film Festival kicks off Friday at the Honolulu Museum of Art. When the Berlin and Beyond film festival bid aloha, FilmFreude took its place.

HPR talked to Denis Salle of FilmFreude and Hawaiʻi filmmaker Ciara Lacy about the festival and what we can learn from different points of view.

To purchase tickets for the festival from March 14 to 16, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
