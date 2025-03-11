German Film Festival kicks off this weekend in Honolulu

The German Film Festival kicks off Friday at the Honolulu Museum of Art. When the Berlin and Beyond film festival bid aloha, FilmFreude took its place.

HPR talked to Denis Salle of FilmFreude and Hawaiʻi filmmaker Ciara Lacy about the festival and what we can learn from different points of view.

To purchase tickets for the festival from March 14 to 16, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.