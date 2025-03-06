© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami; 'Ride the Cyclone' musical

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:23 AM HST
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is seeking reelection.
Courtesy Derek Kawakami
  • Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami responds to questions from HPR listeners ahead of his state of the county address next week | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which hot button bills are still have a shot at passing this legislative session | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner explains the concept of "anticipatory obedience" and why it may be cause for concern | Full Story
  • Directors Audrey Castañeda Walker and Lexi Scarborough and cast member Brooke Nakama share a preview of the "delightfully weird" musical "Ride the Cyclone" | Get tickets to the Oʻahu premiere on March | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
