New teen game show musical makes its Hawaiʻi debut

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:35 PM HST
Actors rehearse for "Ride the Cyclone."
 A new musical called "Ride the Cyclone" makes its Hawaiʻi debut this weekend. It's been called “delightfully weird” by critics.

The musical takes the form of a game show, where a group of recently departed teenagers compete for a chance to return to the world of the living.

Before this weekend's premiere, HPR spoke with directors Audrey Castañeda Walker and Lexi Scarborough and cast member Brooke Nakama about the musical.

“Ride The Cyclone” will be performed at the Honolulu Theatre for Youth's Tenney Theatre on March 9 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 pm. To get tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
