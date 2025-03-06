© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Anticipatory obedience during Trump's second presidency

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:49 PM HST
On the Long View today, we are chewing on a concept that is cause for concern in some circles. There is a term called anticipatory obedience. It's pleasing the boss — a yes master approach.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
