The Conversation

The Conversation: Protests to DEI cuts; Hawaiʻi Island conservation workers laid off

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 3, 2025 at 10:27 AM HST
Many gathered at a rally formed by the group Allies in Resistance on March 1, 2025.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Many gathered at a rally to protest cuts to DEI programs and to honor the legacy of Patsy T. Mink on March 1, 2025.
  • Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speak before a crowd protesting cuts to DEI programs at an Allies in Resistance rally | Full Story
  • Eric-Preston Hamren, one of many federal workers who has been fired or laid off as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting measures, shares what the loss of his job means for conservation efforts on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Interview | Full Beginner Bird School Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
