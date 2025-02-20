The Conversation: Media blackouts; Local teacher creates viral videos with AI
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a measure lawmakers are considering to help reserve homes for local residents | Full Story
- Hanna Lilley with the Surfrider Foundation works to demystify the legislative process | Attend tonight's "Stoked on Civics" event | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on displaced Maui residents still waiting to hear from FEMA about their appeals for more rental assistance, which ends on March 1
- Fernanda Camarena with the Poynter Institute discusses the implications of the Trump administration's restrictions on the media's access to public officials | Read the report on media blackouts | Full Story
- ‘Iolani School computer science teacher Gabriel Yanagihara uses generative AI to make viral videos of snow on top of Lēʻahi and whales swimming in the Ala Wai Canal | Full Story