'From a media issue to a democracy issue': Poynter Institute on latest blackouts

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:37 PM HST
Reporters raise their hands to ask a question of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
Reporters raise their hands to ask a question of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Washington.

The Trump administration continues to restrict how federal agencies can communicate with the outside world. Employees with the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been told to suspend much of their communication with scientific partners — as well as the media.

What do these blackouts mean for journalists and citizens? Fernanda Camarena, a faculty member at the Poynter Institute, has been looking at how media gag orders affect the work of journalism and the information that the public gets.

Camarena co-authored the 2024 report “Shut Out: Strategies for good journalism when sources dismiss the press.” The Conversation spoke with her about the consequences of these media blackouts and how they affect journalism and democracy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Donald TrumpJournalism
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
