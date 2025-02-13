© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Indo-Pacific Command; Hawaiian language month at HPR

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:44 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
From left to right: Blake Leoiki-Haili, Kamuela Kimokeo and Kalehua Krug.
Hi’ikua Music
/
Facebook
From left to right: Blake Leoiki-Haili, Kamuela Kimokeo and Kalehua Krug.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, calls on U.S. allies to refocus on rising threats from China, North Korea, and Russia
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a controversial law to regulate midwifery
  • Author Makana Yamamoto writes a "swashbuckling love letter to Hawaiʻi" with the new novel "Hammajang Luck"
  • Author David Del Rocco makes Native Hawaiian scholar Mary Kawena Pukui the hero of his new children's book "Mary Kawena Pukui: Knowledge Is Life"
  • The music group Hi’ikua celebrates Mahina 'Ōlelo Hawai'i with HPR | See Hi’ikua live at the Atherton
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryEntertainmentLiterature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes