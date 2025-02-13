The Conversation: Indo-Pacific Command; Hawaiian language month at HPR
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, calls on U.S. allies to refocus on rising threats from China, North Korea, and Russia
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a controversial law to regulate midwifery
- Author Makana Yamamoto writes a "swashbuckling love letter to Hawaiʻi" with the new novel "Hammajang Luck"
- Author David Del Rocco makes Native Hawaiian scholar Mary Kawena Pukui the hero of his new children's book "Mary Kawena Pukui: Knowledge Is Life"
- The music group Hi’ikua celebrates Mahina 'Ōlelo Hawai'i with HPR | See Hi’ikua live at the Atherton