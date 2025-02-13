© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Head of Indo-Pacific Command highlights regional 'triangle of troublemakers'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:55 PM HST
Adm. Sam Paparo delievering his speech at the Honolulu Denfense Conference on Feb. 13, 2025.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Adm. Sam Paparo delivering his speech on Feb. 13, 2025.

At a gathering of top brass in Waikīkī on Thursday morning, Adm. Sam Paparo, head of Indo-Pacific Command, addressed hundreds of military leaders and defense contractors at the Honolulu Defense Forum. Paparo painted a sobering picture of our aging infrastructure and military readiness.

He called on U.S. allies and friends to focus on the threat at hand. China, North Korea and Russia are becoming more aggressive, putting everyone in the region at risk. He pointed to the recent drills for a forced unification of Taiwan. He underscored the urgency for innovation in space... to the bottom of the ocean. HPR went to the conference and listened to Paparo's speech.

The Honolulu Defense Forum started Wednesday and is scheduled to end Friday. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Military
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories