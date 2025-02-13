Head of Indo-Pacific Command highlights regional 'triangle of troublemakers'

At a gathering of top brass in Waikīkī on Thursday morning, Adm. Sam Paparo, head of Indo-Pacific Command, addressed hundreds of military leaders and defense contractors at the Honolulu Defense Forum. Paparo painted a sobering picture of our aging infrastructure and military readiness.

He called on U.S. allies and friends to focus on the threat at hand. China, North Korea and Russia are becoming more aggressive, putting everyone in the region at risk. He pointed to the recent drills for a forced unification of Taiwan. He underscored the urgency for innovation in space... to the bottom of the ocean. HPR went to the conference and listened to Paparo's speech.

The Honolulu Defense Forum started Wednesday and is scheduled to end Friday. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.