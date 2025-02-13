Award-winning Hi’ikua band to close out HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series

HPR is celebrating Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian language month, with a concert series that kicked off with the all-female trio band Kilia in our Atherton Studio. The all-male band, Hi’ikua, will bookend the series.

Hi’ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning trio that has been around for more than a decade. It carries on the musical stylings of classic Hawaiian musicians like Hui Ohana and the Kahauanu Lake Trio. HPR talked to Hi’ikua's Kamuela Kimokeo, Blake Leoiki-Haili and Kalehua Krug.

Hi’ikua is scheduled to perform on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Feb. 23. at 2 p.m. For more information about HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series, click here. To purchase tickets for Hi’ikua's performance, click here.

HPR From left to right: Kalehua Krug, HPR's Russell Subiono, Kamuela Kimokeo and Blake Leoiki-Haili.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.