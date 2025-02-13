© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Award-winning Hi’ikua band to close out HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:01 PM HST
From left to right: Blake Leoiki-Haili, Kalehua Krug and Kamuela Kimokeo.
HPR is celebrating Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian language month, with a concert series that kicked off with the all-female trio band Kilia in our Atherton Studio. The all-male band, Hi’ikua, will bookend the series.

Hi’ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning trio that has been around for more than a decade. It carries on the musical stylings of classic Hawaiian musicians like Hui Ohana and the Kahauanu Lake Trio. HPR talked to Hi’ikua's Kamuela Kimokeo, Blake Leoiki-Haili and Kalehua Krug.

Hi’ikua is scheduled to perform on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Feb. 23. at 2 p.m. For more information about HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series, click here. To purchase tickets for Hi’ikua's performance, click here.

From left to right: Kalehua Krug, HPR's Russell Subiono, Kamuela Kimokeo and Blake Leoiki-Haili.
HPR
From left to right: Kalehua Krug, HPR's Russell Subiono, Kamuela Kimokeo and Blake Leoiki-Haili.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicNative Hawaiian
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
