Award-winning Hi’ikua band to close out HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series
HPR is celebrating Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian language month, with a concert series that kicked off with the all-female trio band Kilia in our Atherton Studio. The all-male band, Hi’ikua, will bookend the series.
Hi’ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning trio that has been around for more than a decade. It carries on the musical stylings of classic Hawaiian musicians like Hui Ohana and the Kahauanu Lake Trio. HPR talked to Hi’ikua's Kamuela Kimokeo, Blake Leoiki-Haili and Kalehua Krug.
Hi’ikua is scheduled to perform on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Feb. 23. at 2 p.m. For more information about HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi concert series, click here. To purchase tickets for Hi’ikua's performance, click here.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.