The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; HPU starts new PA training

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 12, 2025 at 10:52 AM HST
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi begins his second term on Jan. 2, 2025.
Office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how federal funding freezes are affecting local climate projects
  • Rosalie Silberman Abella, retired justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, shares the difference between American and Canadian democracy | Attend Justice Abella's talk
  • Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses how he intends to address homelessness and the housing crisis
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University program director Leocadia Conlon talks about stiff competition for a new physician's assistant training program
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
