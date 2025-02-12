© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPU physician assistant program is the first of its kind from a Hawaiʻi college

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Pacific University

The competition was stiff — 475 people applied for 30 slots to train as physician assistants in a new master's program at Hawaiʻi Pacific University. It rolled out last month and aims to address our community's health care needs.

The only other PA program in the state is a satellite campus in Kona started by the University of Washington. The Conversation talked to HPU Program Director Leocadia Conlon about what makes a physician assistant program a must for Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Hawaiʻi Pacific University Education Health Care Labor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
