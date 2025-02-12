HPU physician assistant program is the first of its kind from a Hawaiʻi college

The competition was stiff — 475 people applied for 30 slots to train as physician assistants in a new master's program at Hawaiʻi Pacific University. It rolled out last month and aims to address our community's health care needs.

The only other PA program in the state is a satellite campus in Kona started by the University of Washington. The Conversation talked to HPU Program Director Leocadia Conlon about what makes a physician assistant program a must for Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.