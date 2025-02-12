© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Mayor Blangiardi on finalizing landfill site, new cabinet member to tackle homelessness

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:39 PM HST
Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks during a press conference on Feb. 5, 2025.
Office of Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks during a press conference on Feb. 5, 2025.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi feels a sense of urgency in his second term and this new year to tackle the state's homeless and housing crisis. He announced Roy Miyahira as the new director of homeless solutions. Miyahira will start on Feb. 18, replacing Sam Moku as Blangiardi's homeless czar.

At the state Legislature, one issue being discussed is the selection of Wahiawā as the site of a new Oʻahu landfill. Lawmakers have ramped up efforts to revisit the decision by changing the current limitations on where a landfill can be placed.

The Conversation spoke with Blangiardi on Wednesday morning about the new addition to his cabinet, plus efforts to finalize the Oʻahu landfill site.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
