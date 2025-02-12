Former Canadian Supreme Court justice on the state of democracy

Former Canadian Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella was the first Jewish woman and refugee to sit on the court before retiring in 2021. Her legal career is stellar and she's now a visiting professor at Harvard Law School.

Canada has been in the headlines as President Donald Trump suggested it should be the next state added to the United States. HPR talked to Abella about the differences in our democracies, as well as Canada's origins and its interpretation of equity.

She's giving a free talk Wednesday night at the University of Hawaiʻi as part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series. For more information, click here.

HPR Rosalie Silberman Abella, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.