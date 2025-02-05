The Conversation: Palestinian activist reacts to Trump's Gaza remarks; Drone light shows
- Palestinian activist Ma’an Odah reacts to President Trump's statements that the U.S. should take ownership of the Gaza Strip | Full Story
- Cheryl Hirasa, executive director of Pacific Islanders in Communications, discusses uncertainty around its funding and its work to uplift Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians in media | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on an ambitious statewide goal to install 50,000 new rooftop solar systems by 2030 | Full Story
- Tyler Hiranaka, director of operations at Sky Elements Hawaiʻi, shares the growing popularity of drone light shows as an alternative to firework displays | Full Story