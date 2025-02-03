The Conversation: Historic boxcar restored; Climate author talks current moment
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the local response to Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown | Full Story
- Historian Jeff Livingston shares the story of a recently restored WWI-era boxcar
- Katharine Wilkinson, executive director of The All We Can Save Project, talks about incorporating climate action into our everyday lives | "All We Can Save" book
- Singer-songwriter Judy Collins remembers the work of her late husband, Louis Nelson, who designed the Mural Wall for the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington | Tickets to Judy Collins at the Blue Note