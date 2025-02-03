© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Historic boxcar restored; Climate author talks current moment

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:52 AM HST
An image of the preserved box car.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
An image of the recently restored WWI-era boxcar.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the local response to Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown | Full Story
  • Historian Jeff Livingston shares the story of a recently restored WWI-era boxcar
  • Katharine Wilkinson, executive director of The All We Can Save Project, talks about incorporating climate action into our everyday lives | "All We Can Save" book
  • Singer-songwriter Judy Collins remembers the work of her late husband, Louis Nelson, who designed the Mural Wall for the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington | Tickets to Judy Collins at the Blue Note
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
