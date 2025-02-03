Incorporating climate action in everyday life can start with community

One of President Donald Trump's first actions last month was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. Environmental advocates criticized the move as shortsighted during the hottest year on record. But climate leaders haven't given up the fight.

Katharine Wilkinson is a bestselling climate author and the executive director of the All We Can Save Project. She also co-edited the 2020 anthology “All We Can Save”.

"It's a time when I think we are now being challenged to find openings and cracks for forward momentum that are, frankly, not going to be the federal government for the next four years," she said.

She said that even though her book came out in 2020, it continues to have so much life.

The All We Can Save Project An image of the "All We Can Save" book cover.

"I really wanted the book not just to be a reflection of the community that's rising to meet this moment, but a way to nourish and grow that community much more broadly. So 'All We Can Save' circles were these discussion groups, some of which have been now continuing for four years," she said.

Wilkinson added that a common question from people in those circles is, "What can I do?"

"Sometimes we want just like some easy answers, like donate to Earthjustice, read the book. But really, I think a lot of times we're asking much deeper questions about what does it mean to be human on Earth at this time? And what does it look like to lead a life of purpose and contribution and to bring that into the context of our locations, our communities and our own talents and proclivities?" she said.

The All We Can Save Project created a climate wayfinding program that teaches various cohorts of trained educators how to tackle the climate crisis.

"It's a really beautiful program, and every time we run it, I am so struck by how capable we are, humans, of giving each other what we need in this time, and sometimes that is like the opposite of the newfangled technology. It is deep and generous listening. It is the capacity to engage with our questions that don't have easy, simple answers. It's just to be with each other in the really hard emotions that can arise when we look this mess squarely in the face," she said.

Wilkinson said that there are many ways to implement climate action in your personal, professional and political life. She said that starting a conversation with someone who also cares about the climate is a great place to begin.

"I think one of the most important things we can do in this time is to build community — community around action for climate solutions, but also to build community for resilience and the ability to help one another through what I think are going to be some pretty rocky years ahead. And when you're not sure what to do that's useful, that work of building community always, always is," she said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.