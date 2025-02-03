Judy Collins stops in Waikīkī for 85th birthday tour after recent personal loss

Judy Collins just kicked off her 85th birthday tour. She is headed to Honolulu this week for a concert at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikīkī.

She shared how it's been a bit of a rough time for her. She had just lost her husband and was coming off his memorial service when HPR spoke to her Friday. The couple had been together for 40 years.

Collins spoke fondly of Louis Nelson, who was best known as the designer of the Mural Wall at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in our nation's capital. His publisher plans to posthumously release a Korean translation of a book about the Korean War memorial that he designed. Collins wrote a song for the dedication of the memorial: "Walls (We Are Not Forgotten)."

She also has a book of poetry coming up this spring and later this summer look for an album of duets with many of her songwriter and musician friends.

Collins is scheduled to appear at the Blue Note on Feb. 9, 2025. For tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.