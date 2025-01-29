The Conversation: Rep. Ed Case, AUW react to Trump action on federal grants
- U.S. Rep. Ed Case reacts to Trump's executive orders and the back-and-forth on federal grant funding
- Michelle Bartell takes the helm of Aloha United Way amid uncertainty over federal grant programs
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on what a new executive order from Gov. Josh Green and a fuel analysis from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office means for Hawaiʻi's energy future | Full Story
- Troy Furutani, program manager for the Hawaiʻi Concussion Management Awareness Program, discusses changes to high school football programs to reduce concussions