UH study aims to reduce concussions in high school football

Football players at Kalani, Roosevelt, and Saint Louis high schools may have noticed some changes to their training programs. They’ve been part of a University of Hawaiʻi study called HuTT808, which aims to reduce concussions by training football athletes to tackle like rugby players.

The study has been playing out at these three football programs on Oʻahu for the past four years. HPR spoke with Troy Furutani, the program manager for the Hawaii Concussion Management Awareness Program, about the study.

Troy Furutani, from the UH Concussion Management Awareness Program, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.

To learn more about the study and its findings, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.