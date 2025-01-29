Local nonprofits scramble to understand latest back-and-forth on federal funding

This week HPR is hearing from leaders of social service agencies as there has been a changing of the guard at a number of the key agencies. Aloha United Way's CEO Michelle Bartell took over at the start of the year.

The concern about Trump's order to pause federal loan and grant programs sent administrators scrambling to understand how their operations could be affected. However, the White House Office of Management and Budget rescinded the call for a federal funding freeze Wednesday.

"We've been hearing from a lot of partners that they were trying to draw down on their federal funding and the portals are closed or give them messages that they're not available. And so we're experiencing a lot of fear and uncertainty and confusion on the part of our nonprofit partners, and we are essentially letting them know that we're all in this together and that we're going to do what we can to make sure they get the support that they need," Bartell said.

Aloha United Way / Facebook An image of staff from Aloha United Way.

She shared that they're making sure that their 211 helpline, which is a lifeline for those in need, is staffing up appropriately if they experience additional calls. However, she added that there has not been an increase in calls as of now.

"Our 211 statewide helpline is actually reaching out right now to make sure that we have very updated information on services that are available and that we have the very latest in terms of any programs that might be impacted. We really encourage our nonprofit partners to respond so that we can be sure we have the most accurate and updated information in our 211 database — so that when local residents call, we can be sure that we are providing them the right referrals," she said.

Bartell said that Aloha United Way has been around for over 100 years and weathered various unprecedented situations — and the pausing of federal funding is no different.

"We're here to support our nonprofits that do so much and provide so many vital services to our community, and the truth is that government is just not equipped to provide those services. I mean, this is why they provide the funding to nonprofit organizations, because they are equipped with the resources and the skill to be able to provide the services that our community needs. But they can't do it without the funding, obviously," she said.

Bartell said that Aloha United Way is keeping close tabs on the situation.

"As a community, together, I know that we will pull together to make sure that no one is going to be slipping through the cracks, that we do have our safety nets in place to be able to provide continued uninterrupted support to our community," she told HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.