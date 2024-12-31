The Conversation: 2024 in review
As we wrap up the year, The Conversation is revisiting some of its top stories from 2024, including Red Hill developments, ambitious conservation efforts, and insights from acclaimed local artists:
- Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill, turns over the reins to Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett to lead the next phase of shutting down the 80-year-old fuel facility | Full Story
- Navy Lt. Cmdr. and Red Hill whistleblower Shannon Bencs reacts to the Department of Defense Office report on the 2021 fuel spills at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility | Full Story
- Hawaiian Endangered Bird Conservation Program Manager Hannah Bailey talks about prepping captivity raised ‘alalā for release on Maui for the first time | Full Story
- Artist and McKinley graduate ‘Īmaikalani Kalahele is one of seven students and three teachers featured in the exhibit, "Home of the Tigers" which explores the impact Honolulu's oldest public high school has on contemporary art in Hawaiʻi | Full Story