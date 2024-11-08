© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New HoMA exhibit showcases renowned McKinley High School alumni

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:28 PM HST
The "Home of the Tigers: McKinley High and Modern Art" exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Lillian Tsang
/
HPR
The “Home of the Tigers: McKinley High and Modern Art" exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

A new exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art showcases renowned McKinley High School alumni who shaped modern art in Hawaiʻi over the last century.

Seven students and three McKinley art teachers are behind the "Home of the Tigers” exhibit that explores the oldest Honolulu public high school's impact on contemporary art in Hawaiʻi.

HPR talked with Imaikalani Kalahele, class of 1966, a self-taught artist who draws on personal experiences and Hawaiian identity. His work is part of the exhibit on display through January 2025.

This Sunday, Kalahele will be celebrated at HoMA in a gathering featuring Kanaka ‘Ōiwi poets and musicians starting at 2 p.m.

Self-taught artist Imaikalani Kalahele, right, with HPRʻs Lillian Tsang.
 Self-taught artist Imaikalani Kalahele, right, with HPRʻs Lillian Tsang.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
