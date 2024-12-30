The Conversation: Kīlauea activity; Coconut plantations on Pacific atolls
- Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park's Jessica Ferracane shares the latest on Kīlauea's activity | Sign up for volcano updates | Full Story
- HPR's Mark Ladao reports on the price of ahi this holiday season | Full Story
- Researcher Michael Burnett discusses what new satellite imagery shows about the impact of coconut plantations on native vegetation throughout the Pacific | Full Story
- Howard Okamura, the longest-serving city employee in Honolulu, celebrates six decades at the DMV | Full Story