New study looks at the impact of coconut plantations across Pacific atolls

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published December 30, 2024 at 3:08 PM HST
An aerial image of coconut palms across the Palmyra Atoll.
The Nature Conservancy
An aerial image of coconut palms across the Palmyra Atoll.

Thousands of years ago, Polynesian voyagers introduced the coconut palm to Hawaiʻi and other islands in the Pacific — but how widespread is it?

A new study uses satellite imagery to look at the presence of coconut plantations across hundreds of Pacific atolls, revealing their widespread impact on native vegetation.

The Conversation talked to Michael Burnett, a doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who led the research when he was working at The Nature Conservancy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation EnvironmentAgriculture
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
