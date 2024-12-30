New study looks at the impact of coconut plantations across Pacific atolls

Thousands of years ago, Polynesian voyagers introduced the coconut palm to Hawaiʻi and other islands in the Pacific — but how widespread is it?

A new study uses satellite imagery to look at the presence of coconut plantations across hundreds of Pacific atolls, revealing their widespread impact on native vegetation.

The Conversation talked to Michael Burnett, a doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who led the research when he was working at The Nature Conservancy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.