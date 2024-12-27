The Conversation: Maui recovery; Native Hawaiian filmmaker makes his mark on 'Moana 2'
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the recently finalized Maui long-term recovery plan | Full Story
- Native Hawaiian filmmaker Bryson Chun talks about his experience working on "Moana 2" | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi author Jane Goodsill discusses the notable Hawaiʻi figures featured in the latest volume of "Voices of Hawaiʻi" | Full Story
- ʻIolani teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori talk about the message of gratitude at the center of their children's book, "Leilani Blessed and Grateful" | Full Story