ʻIolani teachers' keiki book spreads Hawaiian history and positivity

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published November 20, 2024 at 12:57 PM HST
Mutual Publishing, LLC
The book "Leilani: Blessed and Grateful" was published in 2022.

ʻIolani teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori count their blessings daily.

Their positivity is captured in their keiki book, “Leilani: Blessed and Grateful.” The title character is a fourth grader who meets Queen Kapiʻolani and is given a tour of Hawaiʻi in the 1880s.

The storybook is illustrated by Jamie Tablason and it represented the islands at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. in 2022. It also includes an embedded gratitude journal and a detailed historical page.

From right to left: Alan Suemori, HPRʻs Lillian Tsang and Greg Bowman
HPR
From right to left: Alan Suemori, HPRʻs Lillian Tsang and Greg Bowman

Children and families in Japan can read the book, too, as it was one of two books presented by former first lady Dawn Ige to the Hiroshima Prefectural Library, marking the state’s first-ever sister library agreement.    

HPR talked to the coauthors during this Thanksgiving season to share Leilani’s timeless message.

For more information about the book, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 20, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
