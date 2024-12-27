© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'Voices of Hawaiʻi' book series shares stories of shakers and movers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 27, 2024 at 1:26 PM HST
The covers of the book series "Voices of Hawaiʻi."
Watermark Publishing
The covers of the book series "Voices of Hawaiʻi."

If the name “Goodsill” sounds familiar, that's because it's linked to one of Hawaiʻi's oldest law firms — Goodsill, Anderson, Quinn, and Stifel.

For Jane Goodsill, it’s family. She also happens to be the author of a series of books titled "Voices of Hawaiʻi." It puts down on paper stories of people you may know or maybe should know.

Around this time of year, you may hum a few bars of Auld Lang Syne and that’s how this book reads. Remembering friends and family. HPR talked with Goodsill and Pakala Fernandes recently. Fernandes is a descendant of the Farden ʻohana, a musical family whose story is included in the book.

To purchase the book series, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
