'Voices of Hawaiʻi' book series shares stories of shakers and movers

If the name “Goodsill” sounds familiar, that's because it's linked to one of Hawaiʻi's oldest law firms — Goodsill, Anderson, Quinn, and Stifel.

For Jane Goodsill, it’s family. She also happens to be the author of a series of books titled "Voices of Hawaiʻi." It puts down on paper stories of people you may know or maybe should know.

Around this time of year, you may hum a few bars of Auld Lang Syne and that’s how this book reads. Remembering friends and family. HPR talked with Goodsill and Pakala Fernandes recently. Fernandes is a descendant of the Farden ʻohana, a musical family whose story is included in the book.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.