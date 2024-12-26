Maui County finalizes Lahaina's post-fire recovery plan

The Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina is a roadmap for the future of the burned town, paving a path forward, with the community’s vision.

Forty projects within the plan cover key areas like community planning, economic recovery, housing, infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. It also identifies funding sources to make those projects a reality.

“As we look to the future of Lahaina, this recovery plan is more than just a roadmap forward — it embodies the community’s shared vision for our future,” said Mayor Richard Bissen.

“Mahalo for the hundreds of responses throughout our community engagement efforts; your input is the foundation of our recovery and rebuild of Lahaina town. Special mahalo to our teams from the Office of Recovery and Department of Planning who have worked tirelessly to create a path forward.”

The Long-Term Recovery Plan was developed by the county with community input in a process that started about a month after the wildfires. A draft plan was released this past October. That was followed by feedback from hundreds of Lahaina residents to come to this recently released version.

“This plan serves as our foundation for what the community wants to see moving forward,” said incoming Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith. “My team and I have already been actively working on moving many of these projects forward and look forward to continuing that momentum into the new year.”

The county says the plan is a living document, and revisions will be made over time with community input.

You can read the full plan here.