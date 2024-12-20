© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Live from Kula; Remembering José Fajardo

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:45 AM HST
Pua kala, or native Hawaiian poppy, is now thriving after seeding itself at the restoration site that burned last year above Kula Sandalwoods Inn and Cafe.
Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR
Pua kala, or native Hawaiian poppy, is now thriving after seeding itself at the restoration site that burned last year above Kula Sandalwoods Inn and Cafe.

Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from Inflatable Film headquarters in Kula, Maui, and takes a look at how small businesses are faring since the August 2023 fires:

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
